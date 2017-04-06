Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,310

Angry Birds Transformers Update ? Trypticon has arrived



2017 is shaping up to be the year of Trypticon. Not content with a mere Titan Class toy to his name, the gargantuan Decepticon dinosaur has now also been added to the lineup of Angry Birds Transformers. Trypticon is joined by accessories modeled on his support units, Brunt and Full-Tilt. This update also brings some improvements to the Spark Run mode, and new Overpower levels for your characters. Check out the text of the update from the app store: ***INCOMING TRANSMISSION FROM TELETRAAN 1*** /FASTER! STRONGER! Raise your character’s battle strength with new OVERPOWER levels! /NEW CHARACTER! Release the Ultimate



The post







More... 2017 is shaping up to be the year of Trypticon. Not content with a mere Titan Class toy to his name, the gargantuan Decepticon dinosaur has now also been added to the lineup of Angry Birds Transformers. Trypticon is joined by accessories modeled on his support units, Brunt and Full-Tilt. This update also brings some improvements to the Spark Run mode, and new Overpower levels for your characters. Check out the text of the update from the app store: ***INCOMING TRANSMISSION FROM TELETRAAN 1*** /FASTER! STRONGER! Raise your character’s battle strength with new OVERPOWER levels! /NEW CHARACTER! Release the Ultimate » Continue Reading. The post Angry Birds Transformers Update – Trypticon has arrived appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________