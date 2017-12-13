Partnering up with Takara Tomy, Japanese video rental chain*Tsutaya is holding
a special campaign for Transformers: The Last Knight King. The campaign*will be held from December*13th, 2017 to January 8th, 2018. All you (Japanese fans) have to do is to rent the movie from Tsutaya, answer a questionnaire and you will stand a chance to win (A) TLK-15 Calibur Optimus Prime, (B) TLK-19 Megatron or (C) RC*Autobot Sqweeks. This announcement is accompanied by a neat artwork of MP-10 Optimus Prime coming out of the store with his rented videos. You can check out the winning prizes after the jump.
The post Tsutaya Video Rental Transformers: The Last Knight King Campaign In Japan
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
