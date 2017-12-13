Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,369
Tsutaya Video Rental Transformers: The Last Knight King Campaign In Japan


Partnering up with Takara Tomy, Japanese video rental chain*Tsutaya is holding a special campaign for Transformers: The Last Knight King. The campaign*will be held from December*13th, 2017 to January 8th, 2018. All you (Japanese fans) have to do is to rent the movie from Tsutaya, answer a questionnaire and you will stand a chance to win (A) TLK-15 Calibur Optimus Prime, (B) TLK-19 Megatron or (C) RC*Autobot Sqweeks. This announcement is accompanied by a neat artwork of MP-10 Optimus Prime coming out of the store with his rented videos. You can check out the winning prizes after the jump.

The post Tsutaya Video Rental Transformers: The Last Knight King Campaign In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



