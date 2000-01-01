Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Anyone know why we get really late TF releases in retail?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:07 PM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
TNG's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 7
Question Anyone know why we get really late TF releases in retail?
Hi my peeps
Happy Valentines day first off, Hope its going good. Now to my question by any chance does anyone why(At least in Calgary) we get super late releases when it comes to TFs in retail? Like i have yet to see or hear of Earthrise figures(Though Ive heard mixed experiences of whether its released or not) and even some late wave Siege(Astrotrain mainly) in Calgary retail of any kind. From my experience with past lines it can take from half a year to a little over for new waves to hit shelves. Ill say prior AOE stuff was actually releasing in huge diverse batches(Especially RotF)

I mean I do not mind buying online but it is a little frustrating cause I enjoy that nice stroll through stores and finding happy surprises in figures.

If anyone has some insight I would love to know more. Have a good my peeps!😊✌🏼
TNG is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Reveal the Shield Battle in Space -Rodimus & Cyclonus 2 Pack
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-24 Rouge 3rd Party Transformers Masterpiece G1 Arcee
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Bruticus 16 Encore G1 Transformers Action Figures by Takara Tomy MISB
Transformers
Transformers TFSS 4.0 2016 Timelines Combiner Wars Fractyl LOOSE COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Combiner Wars Victorion lot of 6
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Lot of Various Manuals and Original Stickers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.