|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 3 Available on YouTube
Is hyperfuel going to provide enough power to break out of the volcano? Our very own newsie Exastiken reminds us that it’s high time we tune in for “The Visitor,” season 2’s third episode: One of Wheeljack’s inventions wreaks havoc on The Ark as Bee tries to figure out what he saw on the moon. Remember to check out previous installments and then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 “Bad Moon Rising”
 
