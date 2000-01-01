Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:32 AM   #1
TriBlurr
Generation 1
TriBlurr's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 81
TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
He's available at Robotkingdom.

http://www.robotkingdom.com/c3541as00.html

Shipping is a bit high. I tossed in a legends Kup as well.
TriBlurr is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:08 AM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,176
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Thanks
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:31 AM   #3
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 688
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Sweet. Thanks. Way better than the friggin' 200 on eBay lol.
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:45 AM   #4
QuadESL63
Nexus Maximus
QuadESL63's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,956
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Thanks! Was going to wait until Collectors Expo but put in an order instead. Better than paying for those silly eBay auctions.
__________________

Looking for:
  • TR Titan Master Ramhorn
  • TR Slugslinger
QuadESL63 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:55 AM   #5
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,176
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
When I did check out it cost around the same price as TR Arcee from Hasbro toy shop so all good.
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW 2 DELUXE SET 8' LARGE TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME + BUMBLEBEE ACTION FIGURES
Transformers
NEW CLEARANCE - 3 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS TOY STARSCREAM BLUDGEON DESERT TRACKER RA
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:04 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.