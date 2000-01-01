Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Today, 04:32 AM
#
1
TriBlurr
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Corner Brook NL
Posts: 81
TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
He's available at Robotkingdom.
http://www.robotkingdom.com/c3541as00.html
Shipping is a bit high. I tossed in a legends Kup as well.
TriBlurr
Today, 07:08 AM
#
2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,176
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Thanks
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
Today, 07:31 AM
#
3
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 688
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Sweet. Thanks. Way better than the friggin' 200 on eBay lol.
GotBot
Today, 07:45 AM
#
4
QuadESL63
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,956
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
Thanks! Was going to wait until Collectors Expo but put in an order instead. Better than paying for those silly eBay auctions.
__________________
Looking for:
TR Titan Master Ramhorn
TR Slugslinger
QuadESL63
Today, 07:55 AM
#
5
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,176
Re: TR Grotesque up at Robotkingdom
When I did check out it cost around the same price as TR Arcee from Hasbro toy shop so all good.
__________________
Sales thread
Wanted Items
Feedback thread
My Collection
wervenom
