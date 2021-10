Takara Tomy New ?MPG Transformers? Project?

We have quite an intriguing piece of news to share with you. The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter shared an image revealing a new mysterious*"MPG Transformers" Project, but the image and tweet were taken down shortly after. Fortunately, our 2005 Boards member were fast enough to save the image and the tweet message. Here's a rough Google translation of the text: "Introducing a new series in "Transformers"! Its name is "MPG". More information will be lifted soon. looking forward to! Introducing a new series in "Transformers"! A compilation of technologies cultivated so far with the theme of Gattai Giant