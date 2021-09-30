|
Takara Tomy New ?MPG Transformers? Project?
We have quite an intriguing piece of news to share with you. The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
shared an image revealing a new mysterious*“MPG Transformers” Project, but the image and tweet were taken down shortly after. Fortunately, our 2005 Boards member were fast enough to save the image and the tweet message. Here’s a rough Google translation of the text: “Introducing a new series in “Transformers”! Its name is “MPG”. More information will be lifted soon. looking forward to! Introducing a new series in “Transformers”! A compilation of technologies cultivated so far with the theme of Gattai Giant » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy New “MPG Transformers” Project?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca