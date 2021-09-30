Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy New ?MPG Transformers? Project?


We have quite an intriguing piece of news to share with you. The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter shared an image revealing a new mysterious*“MPG Transformers” Project, but the image and tweet were taken down shortly after. Fortunately, our 2005 Boards member were fast enough to save the image and the tweet message. Here’s a rough Google translation of the text: “Introducing a new series in “Transformers”! Its name is “MPG”. More information will be lifted soon. looking forward to! Introducing a new series in “Transformers”! A compilation of technologies cultivated so far with the theme of Gattai Giant &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy New “MPG Transformers” Project? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
