IDWs Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #3 iTunes Preview


Confronted by the ghoulish host of the Red Wizards Army, Grimlock leads a band of villagers into a war against their ruler. iTunes Apple Books drops an early look at two pages of King Grimlock issue #3, ready for discussion after the jump on the 2005 boards! But all is not what it seems near the Red Wizard’s compound. Will Grimlock lead them to freedom… or destruction?! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover Artist), Bryan Lee (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist)

