Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Issue #1 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,222
IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Issue #1 iTunes Preview


Already enjoying high praise from legendary Transformers author Simon Furman – “I’ve been lucky enough to read the first issue. It wrecks… and rules!” – Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits begins next month. Now it’s your turn to sound off about the iTunes Apple Books three page preview of issue #1 with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Out in the Cybertronian colonies, good entertainment is hard to find. Fortunately, there’s always the Wreckers-brave Cybertronians broadcasting death-defying stunts and action-all as a cover for undercover operations! When the only event bigger than a new Wreckers broadcast, the Speedia 500, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Issue #1 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Devastator Constructicon 1984 Vintage Hasbro Transformers - Near Complete
Transformers
Tai Fong Robot AM RADIO 1984 Taiwan Transformer Action Figure & Weapon Working
Transformers
Transformers G1 Takara 1984 Dinobots Snarl original Vintage used lose joins
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction STRAFE Deluxe Dinobot AOE Like NEW! NR!
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Skids - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers Prime Beast Hunters - Starscream - Deluxe | Like New With Manual
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Human Alliance BUMBLEBEE + BACKFIRE Daredevil Squad NR!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.