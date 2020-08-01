Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Official Transformers War for Cybertron Stop Motion Video ? Korean Drama



The official Netflix Japan Anime Twitter*have uploaded a nice and fun*official Transformers War for Cybertron stop motion video. The “story” focus on Optimus Prime trying to beat Megatron popularity in social media, so he decides to film a romantic Korean drama-style video featuring Ironhide and Chromia as the main actors. Tons of fun and an amazing stop motion work for sure. It seems more videos are planned, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Watch the video and some screencaps after the jump and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160; ????????????????SNS???!?#TransformersWFC ?????????????????????????????
