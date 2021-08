Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,065

Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue Teaser Image



Premium Collectibles Studio, via their



The post







More... Premium Collectibles Studio, via their Facebook account , have revealed our first image of their new*G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue. This a new stylized rendition of the Dinobot leader, featuring Grimlock in a heroic pose holding his sword. Finishing and details look really impressive. The exact size, price and statue base are yet to be revealed, but we can confirm that pre-orders are going live on Thursday the 2nd via Sideshow.com. Click on the bar to see the mirrored teaser image and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!The post Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue Teaser Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca