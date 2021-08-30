|
Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue Teaser Image
Premium Collectibles Studio, via their Facebook account
, have revealed our first image of their new*G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue. This a new stylized rendition of the Dinobot leader, featuring Grimlock in a heroic pose holding his sword. Finishing and details look really impressive. The exact size, price and statue base are yet to be revealed, but we can confirm that pre-orders are going live on Thursday the 2nd via Sideshow.com. Click on the bar to see the mirrored teaser image and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Deluxe Statue Teaser Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca