Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,364

Icon Heroes: Transformers Products Announced, Pre-Orders Available Now



Icon Heroes, makers of officially licensed action figures, vinyl figures, statues, mini busts, enamel pins, patches and bobbleheads, announced their Transformers products rolling out for



The post







More... Icon Heroes, makers of officially licensed action figures, vinyl figures, statues, mini busts, enamel pins, patches and bobbleheads, announced their Transformers products rolling out for pre-orders today: Matrix of Leadership Bookend Soundwave Bust Card Holder Grimlock Red Sword Letter Opener Nemesis Prime x Soundblaster Retro Pin Set Optimus Prime x Bumblebee Retro Pin Set Megatron x Soundwave Retro Pin Set Optimus Prime Retro Mouse Pad Megatron Retro Mouse Pad Autobot Faction Card Holder Decepticon Faction Card Holder Secure your pre-orders, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! The post Icon Heroes: Transformers Products Announced, Pre-Orders Available Now appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca