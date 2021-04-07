Icon Heroes, makers of officially licensed action figures, vinyl figures, statues, mini busts, enamel pins, patches and bobbleheads, announced their Transformers products rolling out for pre-orders
today: Matrix of Leadership Bookend Soundwave Bust Card Holder Grimlock Red Sword Letter Opener Nemesis Prime x Soundblaster Retro Pin Set Optimus Prime x Bumblebee Retro Pin Set Megatron x Soundwave Retro Pin Set Optimus Prime Retro Mouse Pad Megatron Retro Mouse Pad Autobot Faction Card Holder Decepticon Faction Card Holder Secure your pre-orders, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!  
The post Icon Heroes: Transformers Products Announced, Pre-Orders Available Now
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
