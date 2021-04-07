|
Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Boo
Via an unexpected new listing in Hasbro Pulse website
we can report an upcoming Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Book with Exclusive Variant Cover. The listing surfaced as part of their new arrival items
. The listing
shows no stock or images yet, but we can bet this is one of items that may be revealed in the upcoming Hasbro Fan Fest this weekend, so stay tuend with TFW2005 for more updates!
