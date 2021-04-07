Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Boo
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,364
Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Boo


Via an unexpected new listing in Hasbro Pulse website*we can report an upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr &#38; IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Book with Exclusive Variant Cover. The listing surfaced as part of their new arrival items. The listing*shows no stock or images yet, but we can bet this is one of items that may be revealed in the upcoming Hasbro Fan Fest this weekend, so stay tuend with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the discussion link below and sound off on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Blurr & IDW Shattered Glass: Shards Comic Book with Exclusive Variant Cover Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Reveal The Shield RTS Deluxe Class Special Ops Jazz
Transformers
AUTOBOT MIRAGE TRANSFORMERS SIEGE WAR FOR CYBERTRON NEW SEALED
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:08 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.