Today, 02:26 AM
Guber
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Cool Guber's Toys for sale!!!
Hey dudes!!
I'm selling this stuff. Lets make a deal!
All complete and near mint unless stated.

DNA DK-24 SS86 Grimlock Upgrade Kit
(missing Wheelie, claws, and top mouthpiece is from another kit)
$35

TF Generations:
Thundercracker $25
Dirge $25
Ramjet $25

TF G1:
Thundercracker body (some wear)
$15

Beast Wars
Cheetor (original, no tail/gun, minor play wear)
$10

Botbots
$3 each

NES
Final Fantasy (moisture damage to sticker. Cleaned and tested, works great!)
$20

GOBOTS
Super Gobot Zeemon with box (no styrofoam, wrong figure pictured in group photo. Zeemon has back window and good chrome! Minor wear.)
$30

TMNT
Slash (missing most accessories)
$15

Blackstar
Gargo staff weapon (rare)
$25

GI JOE
Serpentor chariot parts
$10

Mcdonalds fraggles muppets
$5

I can make deals and bring items to TFcon Toronto!
Thanks!!!
GUBER

