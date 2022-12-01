Hey dudes!!
I'm selling this stuff. Lets make a deal!
All complete and near mint unless stated.
DNA DK-24 SS86 Grimlock Upgrade Kit
(missing Wheelie, claws, and top mouthpiece is from another kit)
$35
TF Generations:
Thundercracker $25
Dirge $25
Ramjet $25
TF G1:
Thundercracker body (some wear)
$15
Beast Wars
Cheetor (original, no tail/gun, minor play wear)
$10
Botbots
$3 each
NES
Final Fantasy (moisture damage to sticker. Cleaned and tested, works great!)
$20
GOBOTS
Super Gobot Zeemon with box (no styrofoam, wrong figure pictured in group photo. Zeemon has back window and good chrome! Minor wear.)
$30
TMNT
Slash (missing most accessories)
$15
Blackstar
Gargo staff weapon (rare)
$25
GI JOE
Serpentor chariot parts
$10
Mcdonalds fraggles muppets
$5
I can make deals and bring items to TFcon Toronto!
Thanks!!!
GUBER
[IMG]
image hosting
[/IMG]