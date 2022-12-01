Guber Generation 2 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 187

Guber's Toys for sale!!!

I'm selling this stuff. Lets make a deal!

All complete and near mint unless stated.



DNA DK-24 SS86 Grimlock Upgrade Kit

(missing Wheelie, claws, and top mouthpiece is from another kit)

$35



TF Generations:

Thundercracker $25

Dirge $25

Ramjet $25



TF G1:

Thundercracker body (some wear)

$15



Beast Wars

Cheetor (original, no tail/gun, minor play wear)

$10



Botbots

$3 each



NES

Final Fantasy (moisture damage to sticker. Cleaned and tested, works great!)

$20



GOBOTS

Super Gobot Zeemon with box (no styrofoam, wrong figure pictured in group photo. Zeemon has back window and good chrome! Minor wear.)

$30



TMNT

Slash (missing most accessories)

$15



Blackstar

Gargo staff weapon (rare)

$25



GI JOE

Serpentor chariot parts

$10



Mcdonalds fraggles muppets

$5



I can make deals and bring items to TFcon Toronto!

Thanks!!!

GUBER



