IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #9 Subscription Cover A And Retailer Incentive Cover
Previews World has shared*IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #9 Subscription Cover A And Retailer Incentive Cover. Optimus Prime #9 Subscription Cover A
features Arcee next to Sideswipe who looks better than we saw him in the last issues.*Retailer Incentive Cover*
shows Arcee spreading some destruction around which is what she does best. IDW Transformers: Optimus Prime #9 (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Casey Coller “THE LIFE OF SIDESWIPE! A Junkion machine finally gives long-injured Sideswipe a new lease on life! But when his brother goes missing, Sideswipe and Arcee return to Cybertron-and nothing will be the same between » Continue Reading.
