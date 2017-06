Transformers: The Last Knight Candy Collection Egg

Thanks to 2005 Boards user pie125 we have ionformation about some more TLK merchadising. This time it is a*Transformers: The Last Knight Candy Collection Egg. The box indicates that the Candy Eggs come with 10 figurines to collect. They where found at Reject Shop in Australia. You can read on to see the pcitures and then tell us what you think at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Candy Collection Egg appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM