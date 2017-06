Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Costume

Walmart.com has listed something really special, a*Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Costume. The costume looks very nice, and it comes in two versions: Basic (helmet and jacket) and Deluxe (full costume). You can also buy Hot Rod gloves to give the final touch. The items are not sold online, but to be picked up at Walmart stores. There is no information on price yet. You can check the pictures after the jump and then tell us what you think at the 2005 Boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Costume appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM