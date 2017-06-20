|
Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Costume
Walmart.com has listed something really special, a*Transformers: The Last Knight Hot Rod Costume. The costume looks very nice, and it comes in two versions: Basic
(helmet and jacket) and Deluxe
(full costume). You can also buy Hot Rod gloves
to give the final touch. The items are not sold online, but to be picked up at Walmart stores. There is no information on price yet. You can check the pictures after the jump and then tell us what you think at the 2005 Boards.
