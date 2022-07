Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,557

IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Issue #3 iTunes Preview



The Visitors are gracious, in their way. They want to help the last Cybertronian… but he knows what the Visitors are, what they do, what they bring, and he’s not going down without a fight! Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview of Last Bot Standing issue #3, due in shops July 20th, then join in the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J.



The post







More... The Visitors are gracious, in their way. They want to help the last Cybertronian… but he knows what the Visitors are, what they do, what they bring, and he’s not going down without a fight! Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview of Last Bot Standing issue #3, due in shops July 20th, then join in the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J. Su (Artist, Cover Artist), John Allison (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Mina Won (Cover Artist)The post IDW?s Transformers: Last Bot Standing, Issue #3 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________