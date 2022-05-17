The Visitors are gracious, in their way. They want to help the last Cybertronian… but he knows what the Visitors are, what they do, what they bring, and he’s not going down without a fight! Check out the iTunes Apple Books preview of Last Bot Standing issue #3, due in shops July 20th, then join in the discussion with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Nick Roche (Author, Cover Artist), E.J. Su
(Artist, Cover Artist), John Allison (Cover Artist), Evan Gauntt (Cover Artist), Mina Won (Cover Artist)
