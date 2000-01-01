Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:14 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,973
Top 10 Decepticons
Last week we looked at the Top 10 Autobots, with the votes collected and counted, here then is the Top 10 Decepticons, as voted on by fans all across social media!

https://youtu.be/1wyieR1kxYs
