SFX Magazine Scans For Transformers: Bumblebee



2005 Boards Member*TransformersVK is bringing us a batch of scans from this month’s issue of the SFX magazine where the upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee is prominently featured. The article features some interesting tidbits regarding the new movie; including the design process of Bumblebee. Given the choice, director Travis Knight opted to keep Bumblebee’s design as simple as possible by rejecting the original, more complex design for the movie. He also mentioned some of the G1 Transformers that will appear in the movie including Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage, Starscream and Blitzwing. There was also a hint of another prominent character from the



2005 Boards Member*TransformersVK is bringing us a batch of scans from this month's issue of the SFX magazine where the upcoming movie Transformers: Bumblebee is prominently featured. The article features some interesting tidbits regarding the new movie; including the design process of Bumblebee. Given the choice, director Travis Knight opted to keep Bumblebee's design as simple as possible by rejecting the original, more complex design for the movie. He also mentioned some of the G1 Transformers that will appear in the movie including Shockwave, Soundwave, Ravage, Starscream and Blitzwing. There was also a hint of another prominent character from the





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.