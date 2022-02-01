Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 182
WAnteD: RID 2000 Skybyte missile
Hello dudes!!
Im looking for a single Skybyte missile from RID 2000!!!

Please message me if you have! Thanks!

Guber
