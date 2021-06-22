Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible First Look At More Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles In Peru, Including? Scourge!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,982
Possible First Look At More Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles In Peru, Including? Scourge!


Courtesy of Transformers Peru and Cybertron 21, we have our possible first look at more*Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles that have been just spotted in Peru. The images come directly from Callao port in Lima, Peru. We can spot an orange GMC truck together with a mysterious and menacing black truck which seems pretty close to what was shown at the Rise Of The Beast Official Online Announcement event. As usual, stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Is Optimus Prime the next to arrive to Peruvian shores? Time will tell. Now you can click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At More Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles In Peru, Including… Scourge! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Mindwipe Loose Body Only No Headmaster or Accessories
Transformers
Vintage 1990 HASBRO Inc. TAKARA Toy Transformer car.
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise BOMBSHOCK & GROWL Micromasters Figures WFC-E4
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise SLITHERFANG Battle Masters Action Figure WFC-E13
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise RUNG Battle Masters Action Figure WFC-E14
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Primus Planet Cybertron Supreme Class 2006 Omega 4 Keys Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.