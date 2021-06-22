|
Possible First Look At More Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles In Peru, Including? Scourge!
Courtesy of Transformers Peru
and Cybertron 21
, we have our possible first look at more*Rise Of The Beasts Vehicles that have been just spotted in Peru. The images come directly from Callao port in Lima, Peru. We can spot an orange GMC truck together with a mysterious and menacing black truck which seems pretty close to what was shown at the Rise Of The Beast Official Online Announcement event.
As usual, stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Is Optimus Prime the next to arrive to Peruvian shores? Time will tell. Now you can click on the » Continue Reading.
