Tyler Jacobson Grimlock Art For Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card

Artist Tyler Jacobson has shared his impressive Grimlock Art For Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card*via his Facebook account . This art is for a double sided card which will be part of a Hascon Exclusive*three-pack of Magic: The Gathering cards, inspired by several Hasbro series. This pack includes a Legendary Artifact Creature – Autobot: Grimlock Card that we reported previously . We have a clear and complete look of both robot and dinosaur mode of the great Dinobot leader in all his glory.