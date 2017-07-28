|
Tyler Jacobson Grimlock Art For Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card
Artist Tyler Jacobson has shared his impressive Grimlock Art For Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card*via his Facebook account
. This art is for a double sided card which will be part of a Hascon Exclusive*three-pack of Magic: The Gathering cards, inspired by several Hasbro series. This pack includes a Legendary Artifact Creature Autobot: Grimlock Card that we reported previously
. We have a clear and complete look of both robot and dinosaur mode of the great Dinobot leader in all his glory. You can see the pictures after the jump, and then let us know your impressions at the » Continue Reading.
The post Tyler Jacobson Grimlock Art For Exclusive Magic: The Gathering Card
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.