Shadow Fisher Ironhide/Ratchet upgrade I was able to install this on my MP Ironhide without any problem, but the 2 screws on Rachet's waist won't budge and now one of them is pretty much stripped.



Anyone have any suggestions on how to get a sunken in screw out? I tried using a rubber band and all I kept doing was cutting through it.



Thanks

