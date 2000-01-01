Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Shadow Fisher Ironhide/Ratchet upgrade
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:33 PM   #1
innermanchild
Beasty
innermanchild's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 389
Shadow Fisher Ironhide/Ratchet upgrade
I was able to install this on my MP Ironhide without any problem, but the 2 screws on Rachet's waist won't budge and now one of them is pretty much stripped.

Anyone have any suggestions on how to get a sunken in screw out? I tried using a rubber band and all I kept doing was cutting through it.

Thanks
innermanchild is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:52 PM   #2
Devastator55
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 82
Re: Shadow Fisher Ironhide/Ratchet upgrade
Try using a flat head screw driver.
Devastator55 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Huffer X-transbots MM-I Krank
Transformers
Transformers Generations / Alternators Cyclonus Kup Perceptor Shockwave Lot
Transformers
Transformers Movie TFTM Leader Class Green Brawl
Transformers
Transformers Botcon Collectors Club Rhinox Rampage Depth Charge Obsidian Beast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.