Today, 06:58 AM
#
1
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 25
KO Masterpiece Vs Takara Masterpiece?
Any chance we could get some people to provide some input on which KO's are as good, if not better than the Takara MP molds of G1?
I'm about to start my MP collection, so I'm willing to listen.
FreakNasty
Today, 07:12 AM
#
2
Longshot
Alternator
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 946
Re: KO Masterpiece Vs Takara Masterpiece?
For starters, Infinite Transformation IT-01 Emperor of Destruction is absolutely amazing. If you're not to stuck to size try out Wei Jiang's MPP10 or MPP10-Z Battle Commander. They are upsized Optimus Prime's but are also just fantastic.
Longshot
