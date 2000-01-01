bedtime Nexus Maximus Join Date: Jul 2010 Location: thunder bay Posts: 2,521

Selling off the rest of what i have hey y'all, you may remember me from a post i made selling off a huge lot for cheap - well im back again with the stuff i thought i was going to keep!!! take it all for $450 shipped?



so this lot is a little spicier, some rarer stuff, but again, whats here is all thats here - some stuff may be incomplete but its all in great shape for sure.



items of note include:

- headmaster junior cab/hosehead with tfcon headrobots head

- tfcon toxin with modded g1 chromedome body

- classics junkion with painted maiden japan armor/head

- fansproject steel core

- platinum edition cyclonus and sweeps





DEFINIITELY want to sell as a lot, piecing this out would be too annoying, sorry.

