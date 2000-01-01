|
Selling off the rest of what i have
hey y'all, you may remember me from a post i made selling off a huge lot for cheap - well im back again with the stuff i thought i was going to keep!!! take it all for $450 shipped?
so this lot is a little spicier, some rarer stuff, but again, whats here is all thats here - some stuff may be incomplete but its all in great shape for sure.
items of note include:
- headmaster junior cab/hosehead with tfcon headrobots head
- tfcon toxin with modded g1 chromedome body
- classics junkion with painted maiden japan armor/head
- fansproject steel core
- platinum edition cyclonus and sweeps
DEFINIITELY want to sell as a lot, piecing this out would be too annoying, sorry.
