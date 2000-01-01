Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling off the rest of what i have
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
bedtime
Nexus Maximus
bedtime's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: thunder bay
Posts: 2,521
Selling off the rest of what i have
hey y'all, you may remember me from a post i made selling off a huge lot for cheap - well im back again with the stuff i thought i was going to keep!!! take it all for $450 shipped?

so this lot is a little spicier, some rarer stuff, but again, whats here is all thats here - some stuff may be incomplete but its all in great shape for sure.

items of note include:
- headmaster junior cab/hosehead with tfcon headrobots head
- tfcon toxin with modded g1 chromedome body
- classics junkion with painted maiden japan armor/head
- fansproject steel core
- platinum edition cyclonus and sweeps


DEFINIITELY want to sell as a lot, piecing this out would be too annoying, sorry.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 245818108_3141377676144718_96112395142901462_n.jpg Views: 24 Size: 102.7 KB ID: 50427   Click image for larger version Name: 243035942_874766409819827_1729435814782578117_n.jpg Views: 20 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 50428   Click image for larger version Name: 243076208_908700396420445_438842482012618265_n.jpg Views: 21 Size: 97.1 KB ID: 50429  
__________________
DUDE, YOU'RE MESSING UP MY CHI

i'm @bedtime_ on twitter.
bedtime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects WFCGS17 SHATTERED GLASS OPTIMUS PRIME & RATCHET
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects 6" Figure Deluxe Hot House WFC-GS15
Transformers
2004 ~ Hasbro/Takara ~ Optimus Prime ~Transformer ~11" ~ Loose!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.