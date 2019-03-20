|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie ? New Bumblebee Anime Clip
The official Japanese Bumblebee Movie Twitter
*has uploaded a very cute and fun promotional new Bumblebee Anime Clip. This is an original new animation in “chibi” style, showing a brief recap of the movie with a great touch of fun and cuteness. We are sure your will enjoy this video, even if it’s only in Japanese. Check it out below and some screencaps after the jump! Then sound off on the 2005 Boards! ?? #????
?????1?3? ??? ???#??????
?3/22??????????&??????????1?? ??????? ???????? #1 ??????????? ????????????????????????????????!? pic.twitter.com/QgHQbwc4wa
— ?????????? (@Bumblebee_JP) March 20, 2019
The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie – New Bumblebee Anime Clip
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/