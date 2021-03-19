Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster Revealed


Super 7*have just revealed our first image of the upcoming*Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster. The Super Cyborg line brings us big 11-inch vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. This is a special black redeco of Super Cyborg Soundwave inspired by Soundwave’s second deco as seen in the G1 Japan series “The Headmasters”. It*features a removable plate to show the inner workings, 7 articulation points, and a removable Rattrap in cassette mode that fits in Soundblaster’s chest. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board.

The post Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



