Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster Revealed
Super 7
*have just revealed our first image of the upcoming*Super 7 Super Cyborg Soundblaster. The Super Cyborg line brings us big 11-inch vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. This is a special black redeco of Super Cyborg Soundwave
inspired by Soundwave’s second deco as seen in the G1 Japan series “The Headmasters”. It*features a removable plate to show the inner workings, 7 articulation points, and a removable Rattrap in cassette mode that fits in Soundblaster’s chest. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board.
