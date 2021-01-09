Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,979
New McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys


The official McDonald’s website have update information about some new*McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys. These new toys are non-transforming figurines of 4 Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures characters. They will be available from January 7th to February 10th during the following date: Bumblebee – from January 7th to January 13th Megatron – from January 14th to January 20th Starscream– from January 21st to January 27th Optimus Prime – from February 4th to February 10th Click on the bar to see the mirrored promotional images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post New McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer Vintage 1980's Optimus Prime Truck Cab Action Figure Toy
Transformers
1995 Original Hasbro Beast Wars Maximal Dinobot Transformer Toy
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reveal the Shield Deluxe Tracks MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Thrilling 30 Deluxe Hoist MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Deluxe Wheeljack MOSC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations Thrilling 30 Deluxe Trailcutter / Trailbreaker MOSC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.