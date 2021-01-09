|
New McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys
The official McDonald’s website
have update information about some new*McDonalds Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Toys. These new toys are non-transforming figurines of 4 Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures characters. They will be available from January 7th to February 10th during the following date: Bumblebee – from January 7th to January 13th Megatron – from January 14th to January 20th Starscream– from January 21st to January 27th Optimus Prime – from February 4th to February 10th Click on the bar to see the mirrored promotional images on this news post and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
