Armada Optimus Prime Review: "It'll be a Success if he Doesn't Catch Fire"



https://youtu.be/vEvejDU_UJE Yeesh! Quite possible the worst Transformer ever and definitely the worse Optimus. I might not be a Unicron Trilogy guy, but Armada fans deserve better, and Cybertron and Energon were infinitely better. This?*This is.....well, let's just say not good,lol. This is part 1 of 4, we'll see if he gets better later on with some help.