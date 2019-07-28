|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #10 ITunes Preview
Via*ITunes
*we can share for you the 3-page preview of IDWs new*Transformers Comic Series Issue #10. Bumblebee gets more involved with the Ascenticons movement, and more things are going to change on Cybertron. Transformers #10 Fear spreads through Cybertron, leading more and more citizens into the waiting arms of the Ascenticon movementmaking Bumblebees new job as part of the Guard much more difficult. Meanwhile, Chromia and Windblade follow-up on a lead, but digging up the dirt will put them face-to-face with a new foe… The new*Transformers issue #10*is expected for release on August 7th, so dont miss this issue.*Click on » Continue Reading.
