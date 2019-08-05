|
New McDonald?s Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Toys
We had previously reported that Burger King will offer a*King Jr. meal promotion with new Transformers: Cyberverse Toys
*based on the new Spark Armor line. Now, 2005 Boards member*prime roller*is giving the heads up about some new and different McDonald’s Happy Meal Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Toys. A McDonald’s display in Taiwan revealed a new set of Transformers Cyberverse toys that are inspired by the Spark Armor gimmick. Each character comes with a drone/vehicle that can split in parts that can be attached to the robot as wings, weapons or jet packs. We have Optimus Prime, Jetfire, Bumblebee, » Continue Reading.
