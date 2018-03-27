Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,973
Flash Sale Alert ? 15% Off eBay Again With Coupon Starts Now


eBay is really going all in with these coupons this month!* The auction site has posted a flash sale slated for today only – from 1 PM PACIFIC until 8 PM PACIFIC time (4 PM – 11 PM Eastern).* If you use coupon code PREPSPRING you’ll get 15% off your purchase.* A special note – coupon can only be used once, but you can fill your shopping cart with multiple items and check out together, applying discount to them all. If youre looking to backfill your collection, troop build, or just save some coin on a recent release, nows &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flash Sale Alert – 15% Off eBay Again With Coupon Starts Now appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
