Flash Sale Alert ? 15% Off eBay Again With Coupon Starts Now
eBay is really going all in with these coupons this month!* The auction site has posted a flash sale slated for today only – from 1 PM PACIFIC until 8 PM PACIFIC time (4 PM – 11 PM Eastern).* If you use coupon code PREPSPRING
you’ll get 15% off your purchase.* A special note – coupon can only be used once, but you can fill your shopping cart with multiple items and check out together, applying discount to them all. If youre looking to backfill your collection, troop build, or just save some coin on a recent release, nows » Continue Reading.
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.