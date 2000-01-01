|
Kingdom Huffer, Studio Cliffjumper and Studio Soundwave
I have these listed at 100 bucks for all three:
Kingdom Huffer
Studio series Cliffjumper
Studio series Soundwave
All items are new and sealed.
If you are in the Kitchener/Waterloo area I'm asking a hundred bucks for all three or a reasonable trade.
It doesn't have to be exactly the same value but if you have something I want I'm willing to haggle. If your offer is used but mint condition and has all the boxes/inserts that's fine also.
Bots I want:
Springer
Runamuck
Runabout
Thrust
Moonracer
Micromaster 10 pack
