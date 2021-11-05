Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Apple Arcade Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game ? Official Release & Trailer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,390
Apple Arcade Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game ? Official Release & Trailer


The official Transformers Instagram account is giving us the heads up of the official release of the Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game in Apple Arcade. The game, developed by*Red Games, will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. We have some comments of the game via an article in Kotaku: Transformers Tactical Arena is a card-based battle arena game in which two players compete to take down each others towers. Cards representing Transformers characters, drones, and weapons are deployed to the battlefield, marching slowly towards the opponents base. When units meet they do battle. Matches &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Apple Arcade Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game – Official Release & Trailer appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Dickey Beer the actor that portrayed Boba Fett in all the action scenes in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi at Star Wars Collectors Expo 2021 on November 7th.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations SKY LYNX War for Cybertron EARTHRISE Commander WFC-E24
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JUNKHEAP Junkion - MOC
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot MIRAGE - 1985 Version, Complete + Unused Decals/Missiles
Transformers
Transformers Lot New
Transformers
Transformers Wfc Lot
Transformers
Transformers Weaponizers/Mini Bots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:10 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.