The official Transformers Instagram account
is giving us the heads up of the official release of the Transformers: Tactical Arena Video Game in Apple Arcade. The game, developed by*Red Games
, will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. We have some comments of the game via an article in Kotaku:
Transformers Tactical Arena is a card-based battle arena game in which two players compete to take down each others towers. Cards representing Transformers characters, drones, and weapons are deployed to the battlefield, marching slowly towards the opponents base. When units meet they do battle. Matches » Continue Reading.
