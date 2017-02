Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,934

Til All Are One issue 7 preview



More... When you are facing an army of undead Titans, you’re all going to work together to prevent your mutual destruction, right? Someone on Cybertron clearly missed the memo, since Starscream has sent a crack team of expert infiltrators (and Devastator) to break into the mothership of his ally Elita-1 – but don’t worry, it is all for “the Greater Good”. Check out this preview care of Newsarama , and be sure to pick up this issue when it arrives this Wednesday and almost certainly exposes some horrible secret that Elita-1 has been trying to hide, as the second major story » Continue Reading. The post Til All Are One issue 7 preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

