Titans Return Broadside arrives in Canada



Canadian Transformers fans, your ship has come in! Broadside, the sole new release in Titans Return Voyager Wave 4, has been found at Canadian retail. TFW2005 member*neevnav reports that Broadside was found moored in a Walmart in Toronto. Here’s hoping that Broadside – along with the previous wave’s Optimus Prime and Megatron – arrive at US retail soon.



