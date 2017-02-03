Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers and Gatamama Crossover


What happens when you take Sanrio’s Gatamama and the Transformers, and put them into a display together? Something which is equal parts cuteness and stoic! And that is exactly what we have for you here, care of Dengeki Hobby. An Optimus Prime statue decorated with plush Gatamama is on display at the Sanrio Expo 2017 in Japan, along with some artwork of the mascots with cutesified versions of Optimus, Bumblebee, and Megatron, the latter in his Last Knight form and sporting an arm cannon! Check out the images from the event attached to this post.

The post Transformers and Gatamama Crossover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



