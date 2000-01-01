Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
MP 35 Grapple - pre order discussion
Today, 05:51 PM
#
1
elburrito
Animated
Join Date: Nov 2012
Location: Victoria, BC
Posts: 1,883
MP 35 Grapple - pre order discussion
For those who missed it, i noticed that AmiAmi has preorders up again for MP Grapple. works out to about $150 CAD (shipped EMS). unlikely to beat that any time soon.
