Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,934
Angry Birds Transformers Update ? Chromia joins the battle!


We’ve got word that the Angry Birds Transformers app continues to receive updates. A new update being rolled out now adds a new character into the mix, Chromia – along with some bugfixes for some of the accessories. Be sure to look out for the new update if you’re still enjoying this game!

The post Angry Birds Transformers Update – Chromia joins the battle! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
