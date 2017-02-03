Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,934

Angry Birds Transformers Update ? Chromia joins the battle!



We’ve got word that the Angry Birds Transformers app continues to receive updates. A new update being rolled out now adds a new character into the mix, Chromia – along with some bugfixes for some of the accessories. Be sure to look out for the new update if you’re still enjoying this game!



