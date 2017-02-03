|
Angry Birds Transformers Update ? Chromia joins the battle!
We’ve got word that the Angry Birds Transformers app continues to receive updates. A new update being rolled out now adds a new character into the mix, Chromia – along with some bugfixes for some of the accessories. Be sure to look out for the new update if you’re still enjoying this game!
The post Angry Birds Transformers Update – Chromia joins the battle!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th