|
Perfect Effect PC-21,PC-22 and PC-23 Upgrade Sets Revealed
Perfect Effect has updated their Facebook page
with their next upgrade sets for the new Power of The Prime combiner figures. PC-21 will be new hands and feet for Volcanicus and PC-22 will be new hands and feet for King Starscream. Also shown is a grey protoype picture for PC-23, which will be an upgrade set for the torso of Volcanicus. The set appears to fill out Volcanicus a bit more and will hopefully add some additional stability. The set will also come with a giant freaking sword so Volcanicus can smite his enemies. Here is the breakdown for » Continue Reading.
The post Perfect Effect PC-21,PC-22 and PC-23 Upgrade Sets Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, Janauary 28th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.