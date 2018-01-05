Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,498

Fans Toys FT-30B Iceman (Masterpiece Scale Air Raid)



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*dalianjj for sharing images of the next upcoming project of 3P Fans Toys:*FT-30B Iceman*(Masterpiece Scale Air Raid). We have renders and prototype images of Fans Toys impressive take on G1 Aerialbot Air Raid. The images let us see all the great amount of detail and design in both modes as well as some dynamic poses. A comparison size image with the



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.