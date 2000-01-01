Dancel Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2017 Location: Canada Posts: 25

Re: MP-39 Sunstreaker Multi-buy



He is from toronto, this is his ad on Kijii



he just told me the more items you buy you can get a discount, just wanted to pass to anyone who is interested. I met the dealer off Kijii and I have been buying masterpieces from him and he recently got a shipment of MP-39 Sunstreaker he is a member here but don't think he comes around a lot this is his thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...highlight=mp30 He is from toronto, this is his ad on Kijii https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true he just told me the more items you buy you can get a discount, just wanted to pass to anyone who is interested.