Yesterday, 09:39 PM
#
1
Dancel
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 25
MP-39 Sunstreaker Multi-buy
Hey guys,
Just wondering if any one is interested in buying multiple sunstreakers from a dealer i know, 160 with a coin, we can get a discount if we buy more pieces.
Dancel
Yesterday, 11:20 PM
#
2
steamwhistle
Robot Master
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 742
Re: MP-39 Sunstreaker Multi-buy
Would likely be helpful if you provided a location in order to consider the logistics and costs of distribution.
steamwhistle
Today, 12:58 AM
#
3
Dancel
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 25
Re: MP-39 Sunstreaker Multi-buy
I met the dealer off Kijii and I have been buying masterpieces from him and he recently got a shipment of MP-39 Sunstreaker he is a member here but don't think he comes around a lot this is his thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...highlight=mp30
He is from toronto, this is his ad on Kijii
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-toys-games/c...ationFlag=true
he just told me the more items you buy you can get a discount, just wanted to pass to anyone who is interested.
Dancel
