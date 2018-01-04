Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,498

TFW2005 Staff Top Toy Picks of 2017



And 2017 has left us, and it’s time for your*TFW2005 staff*to get together and decide the toy highlights that 2017 left for us. 2017 was indeed a great year for collectors with a strong Masterpiece line who brought us figures of characters which fans were waiting for years. Titans Return ruled through the year with a great selection of fan favorite characters in modern renditions. To top it all, The Last Knight movie got into stores to please all movie collectors and the end of RID Cartoon also brought the last waves of RID toys, and we even had a



The Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, Janauary 28th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Universe/Legends, DC Universe etc), Wrestling, Power Rangers, and tons of other toys, comics and collectibles.