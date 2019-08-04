|
Transformers Flame Toys Furai Model Megatron (IDW Autobot Ver.): Packaging Revealed
Furai Model news items
are coming in hot, with Flame Toys revealing the package artwork and contents of the upcoming Megatron (IDW Autobot ver.) model kit via their official social media channels
. Check out the images attached to this post and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Flame Toys Furai Model Megatron (IDW Autobot Ver.): Packaging Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.