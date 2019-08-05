|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Out At US Retail
A listing on Amazon.com
*let us know of this new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower*Bumblebee*playset and now we can report that it has been spotted at US retail. Track Tower Bumblebee is a big and fun playset that can transform from a big car to a Bumblebee race tower. You can launch the included Flip Racer Hot Shot figure from the top. It was spotted at Target in* in Albany, California by 2005 Boards member*Vector Oracle, and at Target in*Target in Littleton, Colorado by 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy for $29.99. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.