Super_Megatron
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Out At US Retail


A listing on Amazon.com*let us know of this new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower*Bumblebee*playset and now we can report that it has been spotted at US retail. Track Tower Bumblebee is a big and fun playset that can transform from a big car to a Bumblebee race tower. You can launch the included Flip Racer Hot Shot figure from the top. It was spotted at Target in* in Albany, California by 2005 Boards member*Vector Oracle, and at Target in*Target in Littleton, Colorado by 2005 Boards member*Hotconvoy for $29.99. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



