Transformers Artist Kei Zama: IDWs Optimus Prime #25 Black and White Panels
Kei Zama reveals a holiday weekend treat for our optics, with her*post
of several black and white panels from IDW’s recently published Optimus Prime #25
: I enjoyed inking ? Which characters can you identify? See the artwork attached to this post and then join to the discussion on the 2005 boards!
