Ages Three and Up 2018 Black Friday Event!



More... TFW2005 friend and sponsor Ages Three and Up sent through news of their 2018 Black Friday Sale! See the details below and hit the link to get right into the action. Happy hunting! STARTS MIDNIGHT (EST) NOV. 22 ONLINE Sale Starts Nov. 22, 2018 Midnight Eastern Standard Time, Sale Ends Nov. 26, 2018 11:59pm Eastern Standard Time All Prices in USD while supplies last. * Black Friday Discounts do not apply to pre-order items; only in-stock items. * Once an order is placed, it cannot be combined or adjusted. * IN-STOCK Black Friday items cannot be combined with » Continue Reading. The post Ages Three and Up 2018 Black Friday Event! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.