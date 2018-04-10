|
IDW Transformers: Till All Are One Volume 3 TPB Full Preview
IDW official website
*has shared the full preview of*Transformers: Till All Are One Volume 3 TPB* for your viewing pleasure. This is a 6-page preview showing the aftermath of the battle with the undead Titans. This volume completes all Till All Are One saga collecting issues #912 and the final 2017 Annual. Transformers: Till All Are One, Vol. 3 Mairghread Scott (w) Sara Pitre-Durocher (a & c) The fate of Cybertron lies in the hands of Starscream and Windblade as each tries to win allies and support in order to gain control over the Council of Worlds. After the » Continue Reading.
