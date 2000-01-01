|
PrimalEnvy
So, after some time, I couldn't find a feedback thread(searched thread with tool and manually through the pages) for PrimalEnvy. So unless the spelling was incorrect, or this individual doesn't have one, I'm starting a new one now
I gotta say, it was great working with this fellow member. Communication through the process was great, and he made sure to ask if I did recieve the figures. Which I did of course. They were packed really well and even the box was somewhat customized for better handling. Great experience all around.
Thanks buddy!!