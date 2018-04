Today, 11:44 AM #1 Armagear Scamper Join Date: Feb 2015 Location: BC Posts: 319 PrimalEnvy So, after some time, I couldn't find a feedback thread(searched thread with tool and manually through the pages) for PrimalEnvy. So unless the spelling was incorrect, or this individual doesn't have one, I'm starting a new one now

I gotta say, it was great working with this fellow member. Communication through the process was great, and he made sure to ask if I did recieve the figures. Which I did of course. They were packed really well and even the box was somewhat customized for better handling. Great experience all around.

Thanks buddy!!

A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=Armagear



When in doubt, Kick It __________________A feedback thread for yours truly. Feel free to drop a line or two heh.When in doubt, Kick It

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge