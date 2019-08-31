Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,390

Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 1 Available on YouTube



Season 2 is off to a great start, with Episode 1 available right now on the official Transformers YouTube channel: Several decades have passed since the first season when we join the Autobots and the Decepticons in the middle of a battle on the Moon!



Season 2 is off to a great start, with Episode 1 available right now on the official Transformers YouTube channel: Several decades have passed since the first season when we join the Autobots and the Decepticons in the middle of a battle on the Moon! In case you missed it on Cartoon Network, view "Sea of Tranquility" below then share your impressions on the 2005 boards! (Note: as this and future episodes may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary)





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.